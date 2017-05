FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man in Florence dies after falling off of an ATV, Saturday evening.

According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, it happened on Maple Street in Florence around 8:00.

Ruth says 36-year-old Jan “JW” Thomas died from blunt force trauma to the head after falling onto the road.

Thomas was in the backseat of an ATV, “side by side,” according to Ruth.

Witnesses say the ATV was going about 10 miles per hour.

Ruth says Thomas wasn’t using any safety equipment.