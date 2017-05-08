At least 67 guns, ammo stolen off delivery truck in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) — More than five dozen weapons are stolen from a delivery truck in Olive Branch.

According to WATN in Memphis, Tenn. the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. overnight behind the Academy Sports on Goodman Road.

Authorities said at least 67 guns were stolen along with ammunition.

Officers said the delivery truck was left at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Employees noticed the guns and ammo were missing Monday morning they were getting ready to unload the truck.

A majority of the guns stolen were handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.