Clinton Police investigating BankPlus robbery

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the BankPlus branch off of Springridge Road.

Officials said the robber was wearing a red shirt and was last seen heading down Johnston Place.

No other details have been released at this time.

WJTV 12 will update this story as soon as more details become available.

