Clinton Police investigating BankPlus robbery

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the BankPlus branch off of Springridge Road.

Officials said the robber was wearing a red shirt and was last seen heading down Johnston Place.

No other details have been released at this time.

