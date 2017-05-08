EMT pleads guilty to fondling of a vulnerable person on the job

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An EMT accused of fondling a patient who was being transported in an ambulance is sentenced to prison time.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 37-year-old Bryan Englebert entered a guilty plea on one count of fondling of a vulnerable person in Lowndes County.

Hood said Englebert’s charge stemmed from an incident that occurred in an ambulance where the victim was being transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.

He was sentenced on May 4 to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 suspended and five to serve, in addition to five years post-release supervision.

“Sexual abuse of vulnerable persons will not be tolerated,” said General Hood. “This office will vigorously prosecute these cases when they occur.”

Englebert will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay all costs of court as well as a $2,400 fine and $500 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.