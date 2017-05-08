Former fast food worker indicted for allegedly putting blood on customer’s burger

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — The former fast food worker accused of putting menstrual blood on a customer’s hamburger has been indicted.

According to WCBI, a grand jury indicted Sky Samuel for selling unwholesome bread.

The alleged incident happened at the Jack’s Restaurant in Columbus on Highway 45 in January.

A coworker claimed Samuel put blood on the food before she served it to the customer. The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother posted about it on Facebook.

We’re told that Jack’s apparently fired Samuel for an unrelated incident before being notified about bloody hamburger by another former employee.