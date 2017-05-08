Federal officials examine damage after Mississippi tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials so far have counted 76 buildings destroyed and another 184 that suffered major damage in the tornado outbreak of April 30.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Greg Flynn says federal officials arrived Monday and are making joint field assessments with state officials to determine if damage is severe enough for a federal disaster declaration.

Flynn says state and Federal Emergency Management Agency are deciding whether people in Holmes and Montgomery counties are eligible for individual assistance. FEMA could declare governments and nonprofit groups eligible for assistance in Calhoun, Holmes, Montgomery and Yazoo counties.

The majority of destroyed or severely damaged buildings are in Holmes County.

The National Weather Service has counted 29 tornadoes that struck Mississippi on April 29 and 30. One man died in Durant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)