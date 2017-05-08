Head-on collision on Watkins Drive

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers are on the scene of a head-on collision in Jackson.

We’re told that the two-car accident happened on Watkins Drive Monday morning.

Authorities believe that the car driving southbound veered into the northbound lane.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash.

