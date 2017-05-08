Jackson-Hinds SWAT Team wins 1st place in Invitational Sniper Team Competition

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson-Hinds SWAT Team won first place overall in the 2017 Invitational Sniper Team Competition.

The competition was held in Ardmore, Tenn.

Law enforcement officers from Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama trained and competed for five days.

The Jackson-Hinds SWAT Team, which is made up of officers from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department, won first place in the overall competition and racked up on other awards.