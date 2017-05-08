Man hits 2 cars, almost strikes officer with vehicle at Ridgeland gas station

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after Ridgeland Police said he allegedly hit two cars and almost hit an officer in the process of fleeing.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said the first call authorities received was to respond to the Shell gas station on Old Canton Road and Pine Knoll because some one was passed out in a vehicle.

Neal said it came across as a medical aid call and the fire department responded first to the scene. As police were arriving, Neal said they received another call; this time it was about a person at the same location who was being combative with customers.

We’re told he got back in his car when officers arrived; Neal said they feared he was going to leave the scene and they tried to get him to get out of the car.

Officials said they put out spike strips and he took off. Neal said the man almost hit an officer. He allegedly hit a parked vehicle that was in the parking lot of the Shell station.

Neal said an officer fired a shot as he tried to flee the scene. No one was hit.

The driver allegedly hit another car on Old Canton Road while he was leaving the scene. The driver of the second vehicle is okay, Neal said.

After the second crash, officers were able to take him into custody. He is facing multiple charges.