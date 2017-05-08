Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner receives national award

Dr. David Chandler (Photo: MDCPS)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Dr. David A. Chandler is receiving a national award for his leadership.

The Warren and Mary Alice Babineaux Award was presented to Chandler on Monday in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office in the Mississippi State Capitol.

The Warren and Mary Alice Babineaux Award honors people and organizations that have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure children experience the love and stability that come with a forever family.

Chandler was honored for his commitment and leadership of state’s ongoing transformation of child welfare agency.

 

