MS Most Wanted

By Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.

They will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 34-year-old Minnie Baxter Sanders-Summers is wanted for embezzlement
  • 27-year-old Walter Thompson is wanted for house burglary and for being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • 28-year-old Brittany Johnson is wanted for felony DUI

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted

 

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s