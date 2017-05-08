MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.
They will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 34-year-old Minnie Baxter Sanders-Summers is wanted for embezzlement
- 27-year-old Walter Thompson is wanted for house burglary and for being a felon in possession of a firearm
- 28-year-old Brittany Johnson is wanted for felony DUI
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
