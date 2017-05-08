MSU students remember track runner Kaelin Kersh

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A recent graduate and Mississippi State University athlete was remembered Monday.
Kaelin Kersh died after the car she was riding in a car that collided with a Highway Patrol cruiser
Kersh graduated Friday with a degree in Kinesiology and Fitness Studies. She attended MSU on a track scholarship as the daughter of world class runner George Kersh.
Early Sunday morning just after 1 a.m., the 22-year-old died at the scene of a crash in Starkville.
Monday on the track there was a prayer vigil for Kersh.