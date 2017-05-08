MSU students remember track runner Kaelin Kersh

Related Coverage MSU track runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A recent graduate and Mississippi State University athlete was remembered Monday.

Kaelin Kersh died after the car she was riding in a car that collided with a Highway Patrol cruiser

Kersh graduated Friday with a degree in Kinesiology and Fitness Studies. She attended MSU on a track scholarship as the daughter of world class runner George Kersh.

Early Sunday morning just after 1 a.m., the 22-year-old died at the scene of a crash in Starkville.

Monday on the track there was a prayer vigil for Kersh.

.@WJTV emotional speech in memory of Kaelin Kersh from her former track coach, days after she was killed in a state trooper involved crash. pic.twitter.com/eH5XuHkiJG — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) May 8, 2017