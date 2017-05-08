No indictment for Columbus mayor’s grandson, accused of shooting his own father

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — The Columbus mayor’s grandson will not be indicted in the shooting death of his own father.

According to WCBI, A Lowndes County grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case against Davius Roshard Smith.

He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his father, Robert Smith, Jr. in December. When a grand jury returns a “no bill,” that means there was not enough evidence to warrant prosecution.

Robert Smith, Jr. is the Columbus mayor’s son.

The shooting happened December 14th at the Smith home in Temple Cove. Davius Smith’s attorney said the mayor’s grandson was acting in self-defense.

 

 

