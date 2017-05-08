Police: 9 Pounds of heroin seized during I-20 traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – More than nine pounds of heroin is off the streets according to the Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

In a written release Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says that 9.2 pounds of heroin was hidden inside a vehicle that was stopped by Deputy Robbie Sanders on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at about 10:00pm.

The driver of a white Nissan Versa, Ashley Ann Silva, was stopped on Interstate 20 for an alleged traffic violation. Sheriff Bailey says she agreed to a search of her car and that is when the heroin was discovered. Silva and her passenger, Avanna Ann Silva, were charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin and brought to the Rankin County Jail with no bond set prior to an initial court appearance.

Sheriff Bailey says that the heroin has a wholesale street value of approximately $225,000.00.