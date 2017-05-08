Several arrested in connection with Castlewoods auto burglaries; 1 wanted

Castlewoods burglaries investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Curtis Wilson (Photo: RCSD) Emily Grace (Photo: RCSD) Ronald Wilson (Photo: RCSD) Heather Miller (Photo: RCSD) Kaleb Montgomery (Photo: RCSD)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department arrested several people including one juvenile in connection with several auto burglaries.

They are still looking for Curtis Schottel Wilson in connection with a home burglary.

Deputies said on the night of May 1, at least 12 vehicles were burglaries in the Castlewoods subdivision; one home was also burglarized.

We’re told the next day, Emily Grace Turlington was arrested after attempting to use a stolen credit card in Jackson. Authorities connected her to the auto burglaries.

Further investigation determined that Heather Blair Miller and Ronald Jermain Wilson were also present while attempting to use the victim’s stolen credit cards, authorities said. They were also arrested and charged with auto burglary.

Based on new information, Rankin County Investigators along with Hinds County Deputies responded to an address on Benning Road in Hinds County looking for two brothers, Kaleb Montory Montgomery and his juvenile brother. We’re told Montgomery will be tried as an adult because deputies said he was out on felony bond for armed robbery in Jackson that occurred in September of 2016.

Although the brothers were not home, investigators said they located and recovered property previously reported stolen from Rankin County.

On May 4, 2017, Hinds County Deputies stopped a vehicle with the brothers inside of it. They were both were arrested on site for the warrants out of Rankin County, officials said.

Investigators also learned that Curtis Schottel Wilson was involved the in burglaries. They said he has now been identified as the person who entered a house in Castlewoods.

Authorities said the arrest of these suspects solves burglaries in Rankin County, Ridgeland, and Hinds County. The arrest of these four adults and one juvenile solves twelve auto burglaries in Rankin along with one residential burglary alone. The total number of auto burglaries could approach twenty, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who sees Curtis Schottel Wilson contact Crime Stoppers or the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480 or tips@rankincounty.org.