Some Aunt Jemima, Hungry Man frozen products recalled

(WJTV) – Select varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast are being recalled because of potential Listeria contamination. In addition Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage and Hungry Man Selects Chicken and Waffles are being recalled as well.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says no illnesses have been reported and the recalls are precautionary.
Details concerning the products affected are below:
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|17 Retail Products
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921
2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|Product
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903
According to a posting on the FDA’s website “testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.” The organism can cause serious and sometime fatal infections.
Stores are being advised to remove the product from their shelves. Comsumers are advised not to eat any of the recalled products and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not affected by the recall.
Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Pinnacle Foods at: (888) 299.7646.