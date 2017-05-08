Some Aunt Jemima, Hungry Man frozen products recalled

(WJTV) – Select varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast are being recalled because of potential Listeria contamination. In addition Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage and Hungry Man Selects Chicken and Waffles are being recalled as well.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says no illnesses have been reported and the recalls are precautionary.

Details concerning the products affected are below:

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

According to a posting on the FDA’s website “testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.” The organism can cause serious and sometime fatal infections.

Stores are being advised to remove the product from their shelves. Comsumers are advised not to eat any of the recalled products and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not affected by the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Pinnacle Foods at: (888) 299.7646.