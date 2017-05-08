Some Aunt Jemima, Hungry Man frozen products recalled

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

(WJTV) – Select varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast are being recalled because of potential Listeria contamination.  In addition Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage and Hungry Man Selects Chicken and Waffles are being recalled as well.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says no illnesses have been reported and the recalls are precautionary.

Details concerning the products affected are below:

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

According to a posting on the FDA’s website “testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.”  The organism can cause serious and sometime fatal infections.

Stores are being advised to remove the product from their shelves.  Comsumers are advised not to eat any of the recalled products and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.  Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not affected by the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Pinnacle Foods at: (888) 299.7646.

Photo Courtesy: United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s