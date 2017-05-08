CLEARED: I-20 eastbound at Terry Road South

UPDATE: 05/08/2017 8:12am This incident has been cleared.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississipp (WJTV) – Delays of approximately 55 minutes are expected along I-20 eastbound at Terry Road South near Exit 43A.

A crash has been reported in the vicinity. The Jackson Police Department is on the scene. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash. WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

