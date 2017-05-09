Clinton PD looking for man connected to 2 Shell gas station robberies

Clinton Shell gas station robberies View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police need your help solving two gas station armed robberies.

Officers believe the two robberies are linked.

On April 8 around 8:25 p.m., an armed robbery happened at the Shell on E. Northside Drive.

A man went inside wielding a semi-automatic handgun. We’re told the robber jumped the counter and forced the cashier to his knees.

The robber took money from the register along with cigarettes. The suspect’s vehicle traveled the wrong side of Briars Drive and turned East onto East Northside Drive.

On May 3 around 7:43 p.m., police went to the Shell on Clinton Boulevard to respond to a panic alarm.

Police said the robber came into the store wielding a semi-automatic handgun in his right hand, pointing it at the cashier.

We’re told he forced the cashier at gunpoint to open the cash register. After checking for nightly deposits underneath the counter, the robber left the store.

Clinton Police believe that the suspect in both armed robberies is the same person.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect are asked to call Clinton Police or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477). In addition to the Crimestoppers reward, an additional $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding the suspect in these cases.