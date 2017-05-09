Duplex catches fire in Utica; 5 people escape

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters put out a fire in Utica Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Sammy White said the fire started after 2 a.m. on West Main.

Officials said a man was in the kitchen washing dished and smelled smoke. Authorities said the water heater had caught fire and burned a hole in the roof and the ceiling of the duplex.

White said there were five people at the two apartments at the duplex. Everyone managed to get out safely.

The fire department was able to put out the flames in about 10 minutes.