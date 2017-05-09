City of Jackson truck crashes into Gateway Rescue Mission; 1 dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are one the scene of a fatal accident where a City of Jackson vehicle crashed into the Gateway Rescue Mission on Gallatin Street.

JPD said a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk was hit and died.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The truck belonged to the city’s custodial division.

City vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian crash. Vehicle hit Gateway Rescue Mission, driver taken to hospital. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ilmELcT4Xj — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 9, 2017

Gallatin St./Pascagoula St. JPD is on scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Pedestrian is deceased. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 9, 2017

