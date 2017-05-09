City of Jackson truck crashes into Gateway Rescue Mission; 1 dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Jackson Police are one the scene of a fatal accident where a City of Jackson vehicle crashed into the Gateway Rescue Mission on Gallatin Street.

JPD said a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk was hit and died.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The truck belonged to the city’s custodial division.

WJTV 12 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

