JPD: Man armed with stick robs Dollar General

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Cooper Road.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, a man came into the Dollar General armed with a stick and robbed the store around 3:50 p.m.

He left the store on foot. He was last seen wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

Police are still investigating.

