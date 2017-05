CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi College softball team won the Gulf South Conference Tournament for the first time in school history last week to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Choctaws will play Valdosta State in the Pensacola regional Thursday afternoon. MC enters the tournament on a 6-game win streak.

Click the video above to hear from the team about making the Big Dance for the first as a Division II member.