Robert E. Lee building evacuated due to fire

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many people were sent home from the Robert E. Lee Buildng after a fire Tuesday morning.

According the state fire marshal’s office, faulty wiring caused a motherboard inside of an eletrical box to explode in the building.

Officials said the elevators stopped working and hazardous smoke was inside the building.

Most of the employees that were sent home from the N. Lamar Street building were PERS and mental health employees.

We’re told than more than 300 people work in the building. Some of the crisis hotline workers stayed, official said.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s