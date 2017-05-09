Robert E. Lee building evacuated due to fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many people were sent home from the Robert E. Lee Buildng after a fire Tuesday morning.

According the state fire marshal’s office, faulty wiring caused a motherboard inside of an eletrical box to explode in the building.

Officials said the elevators stopped working and hazardous smoke was inside the building.

Most of the employees that were sent home from the N. Lamar Street building were PERS and mental health employees.

We’re told than more than 300 people work in the building. Some of the crisis hotline workers stayed, official said.