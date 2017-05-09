Snoop Dogg wants to create music festival in Magnolia, Mississippi

The Associated Press Published:
Snoop Dogg
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Snoop Dogg performs during the 2015 BET Experience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swedish police say they briefly held Snoop Dogg on suspicion of drug use after he performed a concert near Stockholm Saturday evening, July 25, 2015. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – Rapper Snoop Dogg says he wants to create a music festival in his father’s home town so he can perform in Mississippi.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports that the rapper born Calvin Broadus stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to discuss his plans with the mayor.

He says the first day would feature blues, gospel and country acts, with hip-hop and rhythm and blues on the second day. He would close the festival.

Mayor Anthony Witherspoon says Magnolia is a great venue, because it’s 90 minutes from Jackson, Hattiesburg, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It’s in south Mississippi, about 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) north of the Louisiana state line and just a few more from Britney Spears’ home town of Kentwood, Louisiana.

