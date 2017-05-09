TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on I-20 West near the I-220 split

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning crash.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says traffic on I-20 West before the I-220 North split (Exit 41) will be delayed because of an accident.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

Right now, we do not know if anyone is hurt. We’re working with authorities to get that information.

MDOT crews and authorities are expected to be on the scene for about an hour. If things change, we will let you know.

To map this traffic alert, click here.

For more traffic updates, tune in to WJTV 12.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.