Tuition at Copiah-Lincoln Community College to rise

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Tuition is going up at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The school’s Board of Trustees has announced plans to raise tuition and fees in response to state funding cuts.

The Natchez Democrat reports beginning this fall, tuition for full-time students will increase $205 to $1,400 per semester. Part-time tuition will go up about $20 per semester hour to $140 per semester hour.

Copiah-Lincoln President Ronnie Nettles said Monday the increases are necessary after the Mississippi Legislature cut funding to the state’s community colleges by about 10 percent or $28 million.

Nettles says all of the state’s 15 community colleges are considering tuition increases.

In addition, he says new fees will be assessed, including for select career and technical programs ranging from $5 to $75.

