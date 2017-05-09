Ward 6 candidates head to Jackson run-off election

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Jackson voters will only see one run-off election next weekend, and it’s for the Ward 6 councilman seat.

A small crowd gathered in Metro Center Mall to hear how Aaron Banks and Ernest Slaughter plan to represent Jackson’s Ward 6.In the primaries, banks earned 33 percent…while slaughter earned 24 percent.

In the primaries, Banks earned 33% of the votes, while Slaughter earned 24%. The two pastors are battling for the position current Councilman Tyrone Hendrix is letting go.

One of the big questions the candidates faced was how they plan to help in the fight against crime in the South Jackson ward.

“We have to stop reacting to crime. We’ve got to start finding ways to prevent crime. Crime exists because there are opportunities,” Banks said.

“I plan to fight for getting what we call officer friendly back in our school system. And also, I plan to work with the sheriff’s department, as well as JPD,” Slaughter said.

They were also asked to propose a solution to bringing revenue to South Jackson.

Slaughter replied, “We have to sell the businesses there. When you walk into Ward 6, and you stop at the businesses in Ward 6, they know me.”

In Banks’ response, he said,” We have to shop and propose for people like Fairview Inn to develop. Because when you develop hotels on these exits, guess what comes? Restaurants come. And how many of you are sick and tired of Ward 6 being a food desert?”

Run-off elections will be held on Tuesday, May 16th.