1 wanted in McComb S. Cherry Street shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police Department needs your help finding a person who is wanted in connection with a shooting.

Investigators said they are looking for McComb resident J.W. Winding, Jr. Officers said he should be considered dangerous.

The 36-year-old man has horn tattoos over each eyebrow.

A man was shot on South Cherry Street on May 5. He was taken to the hospital, and at last check he was listed in critical condition.

Winding is wanted for aggravated assault, authorities said.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts Winding should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.