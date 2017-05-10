1 wanted in McComb S. Cherry Street shooting

By Published:
J.W. Winding, Jr. (Photo: McComb PD)

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police Department needs your help finding a person who is wanted in connection with a shooting.

Investigators said they are looking for McComb resident J.W. Winding, Jr. Officers said he should be considered dangerous.

The 36-year-old man has horn tattoos over each eyebrow.

A man was shot on South Cherry Street on May 5. He was taken to the hospital, and at last check he was listed in critical condition.

Winding is wanted for aggravated assault, authorities said.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts Winding should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s