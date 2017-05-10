Boil water advisory issued for some New Hebron residents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Town of New Hebron has issued a boil water altert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Lawrence County.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, this affects all customers north of Indiana Street who are served by the Town of New Hebron in Lawrence County.

The advisory was issued because of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Get tips from the MSDH’s website to see what actions should be taken during a boil water advisory.