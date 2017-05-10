Breaking: JPD investigating 25th homicide, searching for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating the capital city’s 25th homicide.

We’re told it happened on the 100 block of Barbara Ave. sometime before 3 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 30 year-old, Fred Cooper. He died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say it appears to be a home invasion.

They are searching for 1 to 2 suspects in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.

WJTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as soon as more information develops.