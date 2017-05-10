Breaking: JPD investigating 25th homicide, searching for suspect

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating the capital city’s 25th homicide.

We’re told it happened on the 100 block of Barbara Ave. sometime before 3 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 30 year-old, Fred Cooper. He died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say it appears to be a home invasion.

They are searching for 1 to 2 suspects in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.

WJTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as soon as more information develops.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s