Check, please: Donor pays school lunch debt for 171 children

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - This Jan. 25, 2017 file photo shows a lunch served at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., where all meals are now free under the federal Community Eligibility Provision. A donor inspired by a tweet raised money to pay off lunch debt in districts around the country, as well as thousands of dollars in overdue lunch fees at other schools in the Kingston district. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, FIle)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – An anonymous donor has wiped away the lunch debt for all students in one Mississippi school district.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2phCB2B ) that the $760 donation to the Ocean Springs School District took care of 171 children, mostly in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

Gayle Schultz, the district’s nutrition director, calls the gift “a great big blessing” for families and schools.

She says no student owed more than $20.

Lunch in the district costs $2.75. Younger children are allowed to charge a meal if they forget their lunch money. High school students are on a pre-pay or pay-as-you-go system.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

 

