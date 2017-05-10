City of Vicksburg gets $180K to rehab homes in Marcus Brown neighborhood

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Some homeowners in the historic Marcus Bottom neighborhood in Vicksburg will soon get the home repairs they need.

The city was awarded $180,000 in affordable housing program funds.

Congressman Bennie Thomspon and representatives from Federal Home Loan Bank presented the check Wednesday as a part of the Affordable Housing Program.

The funds will go towards repairs and rehabilitation of 25 homes.

“I was just so happy I couldn’t stop smiling, and thankful to God ya know for allowing it, and for putting the people in place to do this for me, they could have found somebody else, but they chose me,” said Marcus Bottom homeowner Erma Humes.

Mississippi is among five states, and Vicksburg is one of 27 projects that will result in almost 1,500 new or renovated housing units.