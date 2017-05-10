Double Amputee stops in Ridgeland for inspirational bike tour

RIDGELAND,MISS– (WJTV) A double amputee cyclist, who is biking from Texas to Florida, stopped in the Magnolia state to inspire.

Hector Picard stopped by “The Bike Crossing” cyclists shop in Ridgeland. 25 years ago, Picard says he was injured while on the job.

“I made contact with 13,000 volts of electricity twice. It resulted in amputating my entire right arm and half of my left,” said Picard.

He uses a special bike to get around. It allows him to use part of his arm and his chin.

Picard says he wanted to inspire people, so that’s why he is traveling 31 days across six states until he makes it back to Florida.

Along the way, he will stop in different cities and ride with fellow cyclists.

He wants people to keep pushing no matter what their situation might be.

“Find something that makes you happy and go all out,” said Picard. “You never know, not all of us are going to get a second chance.”