Drugs, weapon confiscated from Adams County home; Several arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. WJTV) — Adams County deputies arrested several people when they executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Beaumont Street.

The deputies found a loaded assault rifle, 13 ecstasy pills, about four grams of crack cocaine close to where Tywon Noble and Stephen Wilson were taken into custody.

Authorities said Wayne Hamett tried to run away from the home; he was arrested in the backyard.

In front of the home, authorities said Frank Cook and Christopher Gaylor were sitting in a car and attempted to leave, but were detained by deputies.

Noble and Wilson are facing drug charges.

Hamett is charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply.

Cook was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

“This is one of the problem areas in our community where drugs and guns are constantly being mixed,” said Sheriff Travis Patten. “My deputies have arrested several people with guns, drugs, and outstanding warrants. They have had to chase and physically fight people while trying to arrest them near this house. This has been an ongoing problem even for the Natchez Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office, who convicted two people for a murder that took place at 35 Beaumont St last year. Officers are also in possession of a rap video that was shot at 35 Beaumont where all the individuals were pointing guns at the camera and simulating a home invasion robbery. The District Attorney’s Office, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Natchez Police Department are working together to shut down locations like this permanently!”

Drugs confiscated from Adams County home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stephen Wilson (Photo: ACSO) Tywon Noble (Photo: ACSO) Wayne Hamett (Photo: ACSO) Beaumont Street home (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept.)