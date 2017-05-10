Feds OK rehab for hotel in historic Meridian Art Deco building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – The federal government has OK’d plans to turn an Art Deco landmark in central Mississippi into a hotel.

The Meridian Star (http://bit.ly/2pjAPhi ) reports that the National Parks Service has approved plans to rehabilitate the 16-story Threefoot Building, completed in 1929 and named for the family that once owned it. It is still Meridian’s tallest building.

The application had been held up over concerns about retrofitting and reusing entrance doors, architecturally appropriate lighting and window details.

Ascent Hospitality Management LLC plans to make the former office building into a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. It will have at least 120 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop.

The application estimates the rehabilitation will cost $18.3 million. Ascent has applied for federal and state preservation tax credits on nearly half of the cost.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com