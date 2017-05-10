Feds OK rehab for hotel in historic Meridian Art Deco building

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO - A member of the National Park Service's hat sits atop one of many phones in an exhibit at the Franklin Court Underground Museum in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – The federal government has OK’d plans to turn an Art Deco landmark in central Mississippi into a hotel.

The Meridian Star (http://bit.ly/2pjAPhi ) reports that the National Parks Service has approved plans to rehabilitate the 16-story Threefoot Building, completed in 1929 and named for the family that once owned it. It is still Meridian’s tallest building.

The application had been held up over concerns about retrofitting and reusing entrance doors, architecturally appropriate lighting and window details.

Ascent Hospitality Management LLC plans to make the former office building into a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. It will have at least 120 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop.

The application estimates the rehabilitation will cost $18.3 million. Ascent has applied for federal and state preservation tax credits on nearly half of the cost.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s