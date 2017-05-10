Gov. Bryant, Congressman Thompson comment on Comey’s firing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

WJTV 12 had the chance to talk with the governor and Congressman Bennie Thompson about Comey’s firing.

Gov. Bryant said Comey did a good job as FBI director. As for Congressman Thompson, he said he was surprised but also thinks politics are creeping into the FBI.

“He was very transparent about his decisions,” Bryant said. ” That’s all you can ask of anybody. and I think it’s difficult for any law enforcement to have to make those tough decisions, but he made them, and I respect him.”

“Most of us have had issues with the FBI from time to time,” Thompson said. “But not the point to where we politicize it the way it’s being done now.”