Gov. Bryant, Congressman Thompson comment on Comey’s firing

By Published:
James Comey
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

WJTV 12 had the chance to talk with the governor and Congressman Bennie Thompson about Comey’s firing.

Gov. Bryant said Comey did a good job as FBI director. As for Congressman Thompson, he said he was surprised but also thinks politics are creeping into the FBI.

“He was very transparent about his decisions,” Bryant said. ” That’s all you can ask of anybody. and I think it’s difficult for any law enforcement to have to make those tough decisions, but he made them, and I respect him.”

“Most of us have had issues with the FBI from time to time,” Thompson said. “But not the point to where we politicize it the way it’s being done now.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s