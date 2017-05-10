JPD searching for assault suspect in dice game, triple shooting

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is searching for a suspect in Saturday’s triple shooting during a dice game at the Commonwealth Apartment complex.

Police say 17-year-old Kemontaye James is wanted in connection with the shooting.  Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the JPD.

 

The shooting took place just before 1:00am on May 6, 2017.  The alleged shooting suspect, Renderrick O’Quinn, was killed in the shooting. Two others were injured.

