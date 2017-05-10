JPD searching for assault suspect in dice game, triple shooting

Related Coverage Jackson Police investigating triple shooting that leaves one person dead

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is searching for a suspect in Saturday’s triple shooting during a dice game at the Commonwealth Apartment complex.

Police say 17-year-old Kemontaye James is wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the JPD.

WANTED: Kemontaye James-17, 2 cts. Aggravated Assault RE: Saturday's triple shooting/dice game at Common Wealth Apartments. Call police. pic.twitter.com/OoeZWe0QSx — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 10, 2017

The shooting took place just before 1:00am on May 6, 2017. The alleged shooting suspect, Renderrick O’Quinn, was killed in the shooting. Two others were injured.

