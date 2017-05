Related Coverage Salvation Army closing Family Store in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the last week that the Salvation Army Pearl Family Store will be open.

May 13 is the last day that the Highway 80 location will be opened.

The store is holding a moving sale. Clothes are 50 cents and everything else is 75 percent off.

The Salvation Army plans on moving everything to its Jackson location.