MHSAA 4A, 2A and 1A Game 1 highlights

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – North Pike, Taylorsville and Bogue Chitto are all one win away from state championships after winning their respective Game 1’s of the MHSAA State Softball Tournament at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland Wednesday.

In 4A, defending champion North Pike defeated Kosciusko 7-0.

In 2A, defending champion Taylorsville beat Mantachie 1-0.

In 1A, Bogue Chitto scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Hamilton 4-3.

Click the video above for highlights from all three games.

 

