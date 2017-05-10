Special election set to fill vacant House of Representatives District 108 seat

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  A date for a special election has been set to fill the vacant House of Representatives District 108 seat.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a Writ of Election to fill the seat of former Rep. Mark Formby.

Mark Formby

The Republican vacated the seat to take a position with the Workers Compensation Commission in April.

The special election has been set for July 25, 2017. The qualifying deadline is June 5, 2017.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, then a runoff election will be held on August 15, 2017

District 108 is Pearl River County.

