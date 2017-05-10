Stretch of Windy Hill Cove closed as crews replace cross drain

Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A stretch of Windy Hill Cove will be closed until Thursday afternoon as crews replace a cross drain.

Hinds County authorities said drives would need to find an alternate route.

The closure started at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will last until Thursday until about 3 p.m.

The cross drain that is being replaced is less than a mile from Spring Valley Drive.

Detour signs will be in place to redirect traffic.

