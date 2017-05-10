Students evacuated at Siwell Middle due to kitchen fire; No injuries reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Siwell Middle School had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a small fire.

Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public and Media Relations for Jackson Public Schools, said students went outside while firefighters put out an isolated fire that was contained in the kitchen area of the school.

There were no injuries reported.

The students have returned to class.

No other details were released.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.