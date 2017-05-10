Supreme Court ruling about Mississippi mentioned in travel ban hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTJV) – The argument over the travel ban on majority- Muslim countries continues. Many say the ban is a form of discrimination.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, President Trump’s justice department backed the ban by citing a Supreme Court ruling stemming out of Mississippi.

They point to the case Palmer v. Thompson, a Supreme Court decision made in 1971.

The ruling made it okay for the city of Jackson to close public pools rather than integrating them.

The justices voted 5-4 ruling that knowing the reason for the closure, which some say was racially motivated, wasn’t necessary.

“If the only or the principle legal authority you have to stand on is a discredited Supreme Court from the segregation era then it tells you that it’s a legally questionable proposition,” says Mississippi College Law Professor Matt Steffey. “Purpose informs meaning. The courts are always concerned with a purpose. The best indication with the purpose is what the law says. The second best is how it was explained and having it repeatedly explained as a Muslim ban or a partial Muslim ban or a partial temporary Muslim ban it’s an uphill battle legally,” adds Steffey.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit continues to hear the case.