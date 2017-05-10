Truck stolen from shop in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck was stolen from a shop.

An investigator said someone broke into a shot on County Line Road West in Summit and stole the vehicle.

Authorities are looking for the Black GMC, Model 98 Dually. The truck has a Pike County license plate that reads 3AL 730.

The truck has a miller welding machine and welding equipment on the back. It was pulling an 18-foot black car haul trailer.

Contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department if you know anything about the break-in or the stolen truck.

