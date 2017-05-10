Vicksburg homeowners receive grants to restore homes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg received $180,000 in affordable housing program funds to fix up and repair 25 homes. Lois Price is one of the people who received the grant, “ya’ll just don’t know a blessing is just the best thing you can get.” She says she has owned her home for over 30 years, and this is where she grew up,”it’s just a blessing that i got all these things i needed see its the need not the wants its the needs that you get.”

Erma Humes is another homeowner to receive the grant, she says, “I was just so happy i couldn’t stop smiling, and thankful to God ya know for allowing it, and for putting the people in place to do this for me, they could of found somebody else but they chose me.”

The money for homeowners is essentially free after they applied for the funds. But they can’t sell their home for five years, otherwise they would have to pay back a pro-rated amount of the cost of the restoration.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson believes this is a great thing for the city, “most people if they had a choice, would stay here, this is an opportunity with this program give people an opportunity to stay in the community they love.”

The Federal Home loan Bank of Dallas and Bancorp South teamed up to make this possible. For more information you can visit their website.