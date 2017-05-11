1 injured during assault at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating after an inmate was assaulted Thursday morning at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Officials tell WJTV that the assault happened in one of the housing units around 10 a.m.

The victim who was hurt was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

