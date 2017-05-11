AG Sessions avoids talk of FBI director in West Virginia

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the crowd with opening remarks during a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 360 Heroin and Opioid Response Summit at the University of Charleston, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Charleston, W.Va. The event, which was sponsored by the DEA, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy, was held to provide solutions and strategies for combating the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic. (AP Photo/Sam Owens)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director’s post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.

Sessions spoke at the University of Charleston on Thursday at a Drug Enforcement Administration meeting on heroin and opioid addiction.

It was his first public appearance since President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

University spokesman David Traube had said Sessions was scheduled to hold a news conference after his speech. But U.S. Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said Wednesday night that Sessions would not be available to reporters. Sessions quickly left the auditorium after his speech.

Sessions’ speech focused on helping cities and regions battle the prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crime associated with it.

 

