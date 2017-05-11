Canton Flea Market

By Published:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thousands of shoppers made their way through Madison County for the Canton Flea Market.

There is something for everyone — food, woodwork, clothes for kids and adults.

Canton city official said they expect at least 40,000 people to make their way through downtown Canton.

The event only happens twice a year– the second Thursday in May and October.

Shoppers tell WJTV they come every year in the spring and fall just for the big event.

Some vendors traveled thousands of miles.

The Canton Flea Market is open until 5 p.m.

