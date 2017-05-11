Children injured after bus crashes near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A school bus carrying students from St. Louis to a suburban grade school as part of a voluntary desegregation program has crashed after hitting an interstate guardrail and plunging about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. The Parkway School District says 12 students were heading to Hanna Woods Elementary School in Manchester, Missouri. The bus came to rest among trees.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says he doesn’t have information about how many students are injured or the extent of their injuries. At least six ambulances were sent to the scene.

The driver was initially trapped. Details of the driver’s injuries aren’t available.

The children are being taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

