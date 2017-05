MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was taken to the hospital after his SUV veered off the road into a pond Thursday morning.

The Gluckstadt Fire Department tells WJTV 12 that the accident happened on Highway 51 just north of the Twin Cedar Subdivision around 10:50 a.m.

Authorities said they believe a medical emergency caused the many to leave the roadway and end up in the pond.

Details about his condition are unknown at this time.